Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Xylem (XYL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xylem (NYSE: XYL) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2021 – Xylem was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

5/6/2021 – Xylem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Xylem’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation, diversified business structure and healthy liquidity position. Also, its cost-saving measures and shareholder-friendly policy might drive growth. In first-quarter 2021, Xylem recorded an earnings surprise of 51.4%. For 2021, the company predicts revenue growth of 8-10%, organic sales increase of 5-7% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.50-$2.70, higher than the previously mentioned figures. However, it has been dealing with the adverse impacts of cost inflation and strategic investments, which might continue to affect its margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels might too weigh on the company. Also, its shares look overvalued compared with the industry.”

5/5/2021 – Xylem had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Xylem is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Xylem by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Xylem by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

