Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

5/26/2021 – Voyager Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2021 – Voyager Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Voyager Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/14/2021 – Voyager Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Voyager Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 2,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,882. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

