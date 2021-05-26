Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Update

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the April 29th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEI stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,279. Weidai has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Weidai during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weidai by 81.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weidai in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weidai by 2.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

