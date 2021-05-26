Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,479. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

