Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,916 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $58,528,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,259.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,315.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,207.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

