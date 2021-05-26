WESPAC Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 40.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $739.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $710.96 and its 200 day moving average is $701.72. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.