WESPAC Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,566,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $137,843,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $126,680,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 88,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.