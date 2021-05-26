WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,740,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,433,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $14,521,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 376,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$26.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,236. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

