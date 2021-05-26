WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.22 and a one year high of $376.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

