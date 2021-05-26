WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 527 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.26. 71,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

