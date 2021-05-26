WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 6,262 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,991. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.