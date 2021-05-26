West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$145.00 to C$170.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$92.37 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.81. The stock has a market cap of C$11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.77.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

