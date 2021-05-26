Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. CSFB boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE:WPM opened at C$57.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.18. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6637505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$289,809.18. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

