Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Cap Achieves $8.59 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and $770,622.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $966.37 or 0.02465135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00057930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00343981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00182178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.18 or 0.00821864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00032152 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

