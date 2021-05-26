Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) vs. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Head-To-Head Survey

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 5.02% 1.73% 0.55% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 60.51% 35.75% 6.54%

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Whitestone REIT pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 696.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Whitestone REIT and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.82%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $19.79, indicating a potential upside of 3.48%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 3.01 $6.03 million $0.93 8.91 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $469.35 million 3.99 $52.37 million $0.27 70.81

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Whitestone REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS); and related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

