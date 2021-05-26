Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Short Interest Update

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 17,800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WHZT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 104,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,743. Whiting USA Trust II has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 166.00%. This is a positive change from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Its oil and gas properties include interests in approximately 364.1 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 42 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 8 states.

