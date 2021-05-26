Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRWSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.