Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS: WTKWY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2021 – Wolters Kluwer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/6/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/8/2021 – Wolters Kluwer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $97.70.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

