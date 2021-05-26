Woodcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $97,713.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $473,471.47 and $97,713.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.69 or 0.07078631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $734.64 or 0.01893283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.65 or 0.00499074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00197226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.74 or 0.00664245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00451277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00388295 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

