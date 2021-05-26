Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.71

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

