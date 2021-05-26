Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Cap Reaches $491,160.53

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $255.68 or 0.00655096 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $491,160.53 and $1,281.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00356777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00185820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00832623 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032012 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.