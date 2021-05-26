Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Hits $134.07 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $134.07 million and approximately $30.34 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $79.95 or 0.00208643 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00082333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.01024301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.51 or 0.09814135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00091956 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

