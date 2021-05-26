WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $56,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $23,374,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,708,000 after buying an additional 370,504 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after buying an additional 282,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after buying an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 134,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.37. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,884 shares of company stock worth $7,324,574. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.