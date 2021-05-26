Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.86% of Xcel Energy worth $3,173,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

