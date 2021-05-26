Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

XEL opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.