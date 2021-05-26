Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.98 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of XPER stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. Xperi has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.