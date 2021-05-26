Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Up 2.2%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.83 and last traded at $58.41. 60,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,747% from the average session volume of 3,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29.

About Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

