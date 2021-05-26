Ycash (YEC) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $2.15 million and $33,591.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00385484 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00172567 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00263393 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011662 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004452 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,176,406 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.