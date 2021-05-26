Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Down 18% This Week

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $373,236.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00083585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00019341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.01038775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.35 or 0.09865181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00092806 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

