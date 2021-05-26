YOUengine Trading 177.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YOUengine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00078992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00019070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.81 or 0.00964270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.22 or 0.09855033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00091296 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

