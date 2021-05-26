Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Short Interest Update

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

YUMAQ remained flat at $$0.19 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Yuma Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

