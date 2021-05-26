Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.94. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $11.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $12.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,527. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

