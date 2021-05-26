Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock worth $1,158,665 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $56,703,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $47.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

