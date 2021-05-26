Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $1,024,229.77. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Insiders have sold a total of 61,849 shares of company stock worth $3,744,242 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 709,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,885. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $69.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

