Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $189.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.78 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $163.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $756.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.11 million to $769.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $800.67 million, with estimates ranging from $786.72 million to $833.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. 1,124,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,929. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.