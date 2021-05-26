Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.17 Billion

Analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce $6.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.18 billion and the lowest is $6.16 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $6.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAD opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

