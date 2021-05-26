Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 182.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.