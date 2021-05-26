Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,591,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,269,000 after purchasing an additional 790,910 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

