Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.06). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEVA. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 16,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,391. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

