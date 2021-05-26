Zacks: Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.94. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $5,711,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PJT opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

