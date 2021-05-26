Zacks: Analysts Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 67.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237,923 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Trex by 270.0% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 109.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.49. 3,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,566. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

