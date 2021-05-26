Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce $493.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $473.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $319.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,661. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

