Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report sales of $48.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.82 million and the lowest is $47.62 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $53.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $196.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $202.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $211.59 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $218.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 1,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 474,784 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

