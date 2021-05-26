Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 457.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,000 shares in the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $13,476,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 686,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 10,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,774. The company has a market cap of $155.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

