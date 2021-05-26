Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.61. Autoliv posted earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 209.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $107,676,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $107.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

