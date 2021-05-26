Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of BRX traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $22.26. 21,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

