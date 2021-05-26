Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,723. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,781 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

