Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Landec posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Landec by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 94,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $344.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.07. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

