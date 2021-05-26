Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $572.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce sales of $572.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.00 million and the highest is $580.00 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $770.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

ATI stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.91. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $180,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.