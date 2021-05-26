Zacks: Brokerages Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

ATNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ATN International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ATN International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. 156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $753.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

